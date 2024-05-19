Shortly after leaving Kentucky to become head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, John Calipari summed up the Arkansas basketball roster with one sentence: "I met with the team -- there is no team." That statement wasn't hyperbolic as the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster is replacing the entire lineup that Eric Musselman had last season. Calipari has signed three prospects from Kentucky's No. 2-ranked recruiting class, while also landing two former Wildcats from the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal. With two other transfers from other schools headed to Fayetteville, Ark., the Hogs currently have just seven players committed to next season's Arkansas basketball team.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Seven of Arkansas' nine-leading scorers from last season are seniors, so Hogs Nation expected there to be several new faces for the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster. What it didn't expect was that leading scorer Tramon Mark (16.2 points per game) would take his talents elsewhere. The native Texan, who began his career at Houston, is heading back to the Longhorn State as he joined Texas from the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, Trevon Brazile, who was the top underclassmen scorer for Arkansas last year with 8.6 ppg entered the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal on May 1. He had previously declared for the NBA Draft as well and indicated that a return to Fayetteville was not in the cards. With other departures, that leaves the number of holdovers from last season's team at just two players -- Cade Arbogast and Lawson Blake -- both of whom made the team as walk-ons and combined to play all of seven minutes last year. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

After already landing two Kentucky transfers, Arkansas has its sights set on potentially a third, DJ Wagner. Formerly the No. 6 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, Wagner visited Arkansas over Mother's Day Weekend. He is the top combo guard still in the portal, even after a somewhat underwhelming freshman season at Kentucky with 9.9 points and 3.3 assists per game.

The Hogs have also been linked to seniors still in the portal like Wooga Poplar, who played last year for Miami (FL), and Coleman Hawkins, who spent last year at Illinois. Poplar had four 20-point games last season and averaged 13.1 points with 4.8 rebounds. Hawkins is one of the most versatile players in college basketball and was All-Big Ten third-team last year. He was the only player in the conference to rank in the top 15 in total rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, and he also added 12.1 points per game. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

