Arkansas basketball was left with a vacancy at head coach when former coach Eric Musselman left for USC, and the Razorbacks responded quickly by hiring former Kentucky coach John Calipari. The 2024-25 season is less than seven months away, so Calipari has been working to build his staff and fill out his first roster at Arkansas. Musselman led the Razorbacks to Elite Eight runs in 2021 and 2022 along with a Sweet 16 appearance in 2023. Prior to the 2021 season, Arkansas had not earned a Sweet 16 berth in 25 years.

Calipari is one of the premier names in the sport, taking Kentucky to the national title in 2012 and four Final Fours in his first six seasons in Lexington. He routinely landed top-ranked recruiting classes, something he is trying to do during his first offseason with Arkansas.

Calipari started completely from scratch when it came to building his initial roster, as there was a mass departure following Musselman's decision. Leading scorers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle promptly entered the transfer portal, while Makhi Mitchell ran out of eligibility and Trevon Brazile declared for the NBA draft. Arkansas had six other players enter the portal and four more who used up the rest of their eligibility.

Ultimately, all 13 players from last year's roster either used their eligibility, decommitted, entered the transfer portal or declared for the draft. Their recruiting class took a hit as well, with Isaiah Elohim following Musselman to USC and Jalen Shelley de-committing after the coaching change. Shelley initially chose Arkansas over Louisville, Alabama, Creighton and Houston, among others, so the four-star prospect is one of the top uncommitted players remaining in the 2024 class.

Arkansas quickly added its first player to the roster when center Zvonimir Ivisic followed Calipari to Fayetteville. The 7-foot-2, 234-pound sophomore missed the first 16 games of the 2023-24 season as he awaited clearance from the NCAA. He proceeded to average 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 57.7% from the floor.

Calipari filled his second roster spot when four-star prospect and 2024 McDonald's All-American Karter Knox committed on Monday. Knox is currently rated as the No. 20 overall player in his class, according to the 247Sports recruiting rankings. The roster will continue taking shape over the next few months, as there are still 11 open spots.

