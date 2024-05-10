The Arkansas Razorbacks made a major splash in the college basketball world when they hired John Calipari as their next head coach following Eric Musselman's departure to USC. Calipari will bring excitement to a program that has a storied history. The Razorbacks won the national championship in 1994 and have made six trips to the Final Four. Calipari is widely considered to be one of the best recruiters in the history of college basketball and will try to lead the Arkansas basketball roster back to prominence.

Calipari-coached teams have appeared in six Final Fours, with the 2012 Kentucky Wildcats being his only team to cut down the nets as national champions. Can Calipari have the same level of success he's become accustomed to in Fayetteville and build a quality Arkansas basketball lineup? If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Trevon Brazile, a 6-foot-9 forward, was a preseason All-SEC selection last season but had a disappointing redshirt sophomore season and averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after returning from an ACL injury in December 2022 that ended his true sophomore year. But Brazile decided to sign an agent and declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, so Arkansas fans won't have the opportunity to see a bounceback junior year from him. Brazile announced his decision to enter the draft around the same time Calipari was signing with Arkansas as he still wanted to go pro.

The entire Arkansas roster from last season either entered the transfer portal or declared for the NBA Draft. That's not entirely a surprise as a coach like Calipari will target the type of player he wants from high schools and the transfer portal. He already flipped multiple of his freshman signees from Kentucky to Arkansas as there will be no shortage of potential NBA talent on the floor in Arkansas despite Brazile's decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

The first Arkansas roster under Calipari is starting to take shape after former FAU standout Johnell Davis committed to the Razorbacks. Davis was a star for the Owls, leading FAU to the Final Four in 2022-23. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season, while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range. Davis, who shared AAC Player of the Year honors last season, joins several other playmakers on Arkansas' roster.

Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo, Kentucky transfer Zvonimir Ivisic and former Kentucky commits Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond, all top-40 recruits, will join Davis in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks might lack continuity, but they are already among the top contenders in the college basketball futures odds for the 2024-25 season. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

