The Arkansas Razorbacks made the biggest splash of the college basketball offseason when they hired longtime Kentucky coach John Calipari to replace Eric Musselman. Calipari has been one of the top recruiters in the sport for years, and his ability to build an Arkansas basketball roster is immediately being tested. Every player from last year's team left the program, leaving a blank slate for Calipari and his staff. He has made quick work, bringing members of his star-studded 2024 Kentucky class to become new Arkansas basketball recruits.

Trevon Brazile, a 6-foot-9 forward, was a preseason All-SEC selection last season but had a disappointing redshirt sophomore season and averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after returning from an ACL injury in December 2022 that ended his true sophomore year. But Brazile decided to sign an agent and declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, so Arkansas fans won't have the opportunity to see a bounceback junior year from him. Brazile announced his decision to enter the draft around the same time Calipari was signing with Arkansas as he still wanted to go pro.

The entire Arkansas roster from last season either entered the transfer portal or declared for the NBA Draft. That's not entirely a surprise as a coach like Calipari will target the type of player he wants from high schools and the transfer portal. He already flipped multiple of his freshman signees from Kentucky to Arkansas as there will be no shortage of potential NBA talent on the floor in Arkansas despite Brazile's decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas snagged two of the best players from the transfer portal when FAU guard Johnell Davis and Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo committed to play for the Razorbacks. Davis is still going through the NBA draft process after sharing AAC Player of the Year honors last year, but he is expected to ultimately withdraw his name from the draft. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, and his leadership could play a crucial role for the Razorbacks.

Aidoo averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Vols last season, posting six double-doubles in conference play. He also ranked third in the SEC in blocked shots (66), so he gives Calipari a rim protector defensively. Davis and Aidoo join a roster that includes Kentucky transfer Zvonimir Ivisic and several star-studded recruits. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

