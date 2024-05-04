During his time as a college basketball coach, John Calipari has embraced the idea of "one-and-done" players and nearly complete year-over-year roster turnover. The new Arkansas basketball head coach will take that mindset to the next level in his first year in Fayetteville as he attempts to rebuild an Arkansas basketball roster that saw every player graduate or transfer following the 2023-24 season. Calipari, who was hired away from Kentucky when Eric Musselman left for USC, has a somewhat small window of time to complete this Arkansas basketball roster rebuild before the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Calipari is widely considered to be the best recruiter the sport has ever seen, so it should come as no surprise that the Hawgs have already managed to land several big-name players. Arkansas has already flipped three Kentucky commits and recently landed coveted guard Johnell Davis from FAU in the college basketball transfer portal.

Trevon Brazile, a 6-foot-9 forward, was a preseason All-SEC selection last season but had a disappointing redshirt sophomore season and averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after returning from an ACL injury in December 2022 that ended his true sophomore year. But Brazile decided to sign an agent and declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, so Arkansas fans won't have the opportunity to see a bounceback junior year from him. Brazile announced his decision to enter the draft around the same time Calipari was signing with Arkansas as he still wanted to go pro.

The entire Arkansas roster from last season either entered the transfer portal or declared for the NBA Draft. That's not entirely a surprise as a coach like Calipari will target the type of player he wants from high schools and the transfer portal. He already flipped multiple of his freshman signees from Kentucky to Arkansas as there will be no shortage of potential NBA talent on the floor in Arkansas despite Brazile's decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

It didn't take long for Calipari to pillage the Kentucky basketball roster and commitment list. He started off by flipping three highly-touted commitments from Kentucky to Arkansas. Small forward Karter Knox, brother of NBA player Kevin Knox, small forward Billy Richmond, and combo guard Boogie Fland all will be in Fayetteville with Calipari next fall.

The Hawgs also landed former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivisic in the college basketball transfer portal. Ivisic entered the portal following the NCAA Tournament and it didn't take long for the talented big man to re-join Calipari. Most recently, Arkansas landed former FAU guard Johnell Davis, who may have been the most coveted transfer player in the country. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

