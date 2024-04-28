The Arkansas Razorbacks haven't made a Final Four appearance since 1995, but will hope John Calipari can change that. Calipari has won 75.6% of his games throughout his 32-year head coaching career, which most recently featured a 15-year stint at Kentucky before leaving to become the Arkansas head coach. Calipari has reached six Final Fours over his career (two were vacated by the NCAA), the same number Arkansas has reached in more than 100 years. Arkansas has one national championship, the same as Calipari, as Arkansas basketball fans hope both those numbers double or better over the next few seasons.

When Eric Musselman left Arkansas for USC following the 2023-24 season, few could have expected Calipari to leave blue blood like Kentucky for Arkansas inside the SEC. Kentucky was coming off three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, but the Wildcats only won one NCAA Tournament game over that stretch. Can Arkansas fans expect renewed energy and motivation with Calipari, who has the proven ability to bring in top options from the college basketball transfer portal and high schools around the country? If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

The team of insiders at HawgSports.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Arkansas basketball coaching transition and roster changes. Launched in 2002, HawgSports has established itself as the top source for insider Arkansas basketball coverage. Trey Biddy, Danny West and Connor Goodson have a combined 30 years of experience covering the Razorbacks professionally. And right now, HawgSports is offering 30% off the first year of an annual subscription*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at HawgSports has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the Arkansas basketball roster. Head to HawgSports now to see all the insider info.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Arkansas lost every player from last year's roster, with leading scorers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle both choosing to enter the transfer portal. Mark, who averaged a career-high 16.2 points per game is looking for his third school in three years after transferring to Arkansas from Houston last offseason. Battle is set to make the final stop of his career after averaging 14.8 points in his only season with the Razorbacks.

Third-leading scorer Trevon Brazile declared for the NBA Draft, while fourth-leading scorer Makhi Mitchell used the remainder of his eligibility last year. Other key players from last year's roster included Keyon Menifield Jr. (portal), Jalen Graham (eligibility), El Ellis (eligibility) and Davonte Davis (portal). The Razorbacks also lost a pair of top-100 2024 recruits in Isaiah Elohim (USC) and Jalen Shelley (uncommitted). Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

Billy Richmond, the No. 22 recruit in the country, decommitted from Kentucky on April 16 and less than two weeks later, recommitted to Calipari at Arkansas. Richmond, a four-star wing, became the third Kentucky 2024 commit to follow Calipari to his new SEC home. Richmond joins Karter Knox and Boogie Fland as high-impact freshmen for Arkansas.

The three flipping from Kentucky to Arkansas truly shows the power and trust players feel in Calipari. Arkansas remains active in the college basketball transfer portal after the entire Razorbacks team entered the portal or graduated following Musselman leaving Arkansas for USC. Johnell Davis, who spent the last four years at Florida Atlantic, is one of the top prizes remaining in the transfer portal and Arkansas basketball fans could hear good news about his landing spot. Davis averaged 18.2 points last season and could end up in a Razorbacks uniform next season. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

Calipari has already been in contact with multiple transfers from power-conference teams, so be sure to join HawgSports to see who they are and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names Arkansas basketball is pursuing under coach John Calipari, and which power-conference transfers could land in Fayetteville? Go to HawgSports to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Razorbacks, and find out. And reminder, HawgSports is offering 30% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a HawgSports annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.