Arkansas finalizing deal with Nevada coach Eric Musselman to become next Razorbacks coach
Musselman is leaving Reno for Arkansas and a shot to coach in the SEC
Nevada coach Eric Musselman will be the next head coach at Arkansas.
According to multiple reports on Sunday morning, Musselman is in the final stages of contract negotiations with the Razorbacks and an official announcement is expected soon. CBS Sports insider Gary Parrish reports that talks ramped up early last week but they didn't initially advance as far as expected. Though that changed along the way, and Musselman is expected to be announced as the next head man in Fayetteville shortly.
Musselman has been at Nevada since 2015, where he recorded a 110-34 overall record. He took over a nine-win program, and in his first season, won 24 games. His last two seasons, he posted 29-win campaigns and made the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons.
Musselman replaces Mike Anderson at Arkansas, who was fired late last month. Anderson coached Arkansas to a 169-102 record during his eight seasons with the program but made only three NCAA Tournament appearances.
