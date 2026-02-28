The seventh-ranked Florida Gators can secure at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship when they battle John Calipari's 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in a key matchup on Saturday night. Arkansas is coming off a 99-84 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday, while Florida downed the Texas Longhorns 84-71 that same night. The Razorbacks (21-7, 11-4 SEC), who are 4-5 against ranked opponents, are 4-4 on the road this season. The Gators (22-6, 13-2 SEC), the defending national champions, are 12-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from Exactech Arena at the Stephen C O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Florida leads the all-time series 28-15, including wins in each of the last two seasons. Florida is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Arkansas vs. Florida odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 168.5. Before making any Florida vs. Arkansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Arkansas vs. Florida spread: Florida -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Arkansas vs. Florida over/under: 166.5 points Arkansas vs. Florida money line: Florida -524, Arkansas +388

Top Arkansas vs. Florida predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (168.5 points). The Under has hit in six of the last eight meetings between the teams. The Under has hit in six of the last 10 Arkansas games, and in eight of the last 10 Florida games. The Razorbacks are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Gators, meanwhile, are 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects Arkansas to have three players score 12.1 points or more, including Darius Acuff Jr.'s projected 19.3 points. Florida is projected to have five players score 11.9 or more points, led by Thomas Haugh, who is projected to score 17.5 points. The model is projecting 165 combined points as the Under clears in well over 50% of simulations.

