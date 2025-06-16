John Calipari is nearly three-and-a-half decades into his college basketball head coaching career. Already inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 and the owner of a national championship from Kentucky's 2012 run, he has little left to prove. But retirement isn't on his radar just yet. The current Arkansas coach remains committed as he heads into Year 34, still fueled by his mission to develop young players on and off the court.

"As long as I can keep helping young people and their families, then I'll do it," Calipari said last week when asked by Jim Rome why he continues coaching. "The minute I'm not capable of doing it because the rules have made it or the environment has made it with NIL and with the transfer portal -- if it's transactional versus transformational, why would I do it?"

Calipari guided the Razorbacks to a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season at the helm, following a 15-year run at Kentucky that included six SEC titles and four trips to the Final Four. After an overtime loss to Texas Tech ended Arkansas' tournament run, Calipari called the 2024-25 season "as rewarding a year as I've had in all my years," reflecting the new energy he's found in Fayetteville.

"My daughter tells me all the time, 'You do it 'cause you wanna do it 'cause you don't have to do it.' But I love doing what I'm doing, and so I'd like to help 20-25 more families, 30 more families, and then I'll say, 'It's been a good run.'"

Calipari appears committed for at least the next several years. Which would make sense after he signed a five-year, $7 million contract with Arkansas in April 2024 that includes a $1 million signing bonus, a $500,000 annual retention bonus and additional performance-based incentives. His first season with the Razorbacks was a rollercoaster. After starting 1-6 in SEC play, the Razorbacks rallied to finish 8-10 in the conference, sparked in part by an emotional 89-79 upset of Calipari's former team, Kentucky.

That turnaround carried Arkansas to the Sweet 16 and laid the foundation for the 2025-26 campaign.

With the nation's No. 6 recruiting class headlined by five-star guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, plus South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle, expectations in Fayetteville are rising fast. The Razorbacks have the 14th-best odds (+3000) to win the national championship next season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.