Arkansas' John Calipari using freshman-heavy blueprint to build roster with Meleek Thomas staying in NBA Draft

As Wednesday night's NBA Draft withdrawal deadline passed with Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas remaining in the NBA Draft, the youthful composition of the Razorbacks' 2026-27 roster came into clearer focus.

Even with Billy Richmond Jr. opting to return to Arkansas for his junior season, the Razorbacks are shaping up to once again be amng the most freshman-oriented team in college basketball next season.

Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson, a junior, and Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, a senior, will team up with Richmond to give Calipari a veteran base. The rest will be up to 247Sports' No. 2 ranked recruiting class if the Razorbacks are going to surpass the Sweet 16 plateau they've reached in John Calipari's first two seasons.

Depending on young Hawgs

At a time when some of his peers are veering hard in the direction of seasoned international talent, Calipari remains committed to his time-honored formula of relying on the diaper dandies. He hasn't been past the Sweet 16 since 2019, but his commitment to a youthful approach remains steadfast.

"We went to the national championship game when we started five freshmen," Calipari said, referencing his 2014 Kentucky team. "They said you couldn't do it. We won the national championship starting three freshmen (in 2012). Now they're saying the same thing: you can't win with young guys. Well, we're going to find out. We're going to have a young team. We'll figure it out."

With freshman guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Thomas leading the way last season, Arkansas won the SEC Tournament, earned a No. 4 seed for the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16. In Calipari's view, the returns and the potential of future returns with that approach are enough to justify continuing down the freshman-focused path.

"I'm going to stay with the freshmen," Calipari said. "I talked to the AD (Hunter Yurachek) and I said, 'I hope we can do what we're doing.' Time will tell."

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Calipari will face a different set of worries than contemporaries such as Rick Pitino and Will Wade in the months ahead. As they worry about the eligibility statuses of older international prospects, Calipari will face the same dilemma he's always faced and one he's become quite comfortable with attempting to navigating: preparing a young collection of players for a college basketball season.

Cal goes contrarian

That challenge has only become more significant as his peers stretch the boundaries of who can play college basketball with squads like LSU and St. John's going particularly heavy on older players from overseas. Calipari isn't opposed to international talent. He'll have some on his 2026-27 roster. But his overseas additions aren't of the 23-year old variety, and you won't find him going that route anytime soon.

"Coaches are trying to win, and we have no guidelines," Calipari said. "So someone may go to the G League and try to get a player or have a 30-year-old on their team because I've heard coaches say, 'If I have a choice between a 17 or 18-year-old, I'm going to take a 25-year-old.' There are no guardrails. I can't blame them. Now, the way I've done this, and I'm not going to change, is with young kids."

Duke landed the nation's No. 1 freshman class headlined by five-star forward Cameron Williams and guards Deron Rippey and Bryson Howard. But with four rotation players returning and Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell entering to serve as an offensive engine, the Blue Devils are likely to be less reliant on freshmen than Arkansas.

Kansas may be the closest comparison to the Razorbacks in the season ahead. After riding the Darryn Peterson roller coaster in 2025-26, Bill Self also doubled down. Five-star freshmen Taylen Kinney and Tyran Stokes will play massive roles for the Jayhawks.

But in terms of number of freshmen in line to play rotation roles, Arkansas will be in a realm of its own. The Razorbacks will cast their lot with Jordan Smith Jr. Miikka Maurine, JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure and Mater Maker and let the chips fall where they may.

Although, with Calipari you can never close the door on an 11th hour wild card.

"I'm not in a panic," he said. "I like the group we have, but there may be another addition—maybe a big guy, maybe a guard."

CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello contributed to this report.

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