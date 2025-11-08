John Calipari and the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks travel to East Lansing to take on Tom Izzo and the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans in a battle of legendary coaches on Saturday. Michigan State beat Colgate 80-69 in its opener, while Arkansas beat Southern 109-77 on Monday. Trevon Brazile led the way for Arkansas with 25 points, while Jaxon Kohler paced Michigan State with 16 points.

Tipoff from the Breslin Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is 155.5. Before making any Arkansas vs. Michigan State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan State vs. Arkansas spread: Michigan State -1.5 Michigan State vs. Arkansas over/under: 155.5 points Michigan State vs. Arkansas money line: Michigan State -132, Arkansas +111 Michigan State vs. Arkansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Michigan State vs. Arkansas streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated Arkansas vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and revealed its picks. It is going Under on the total, saying these teams will combine for 148 points. No player is projected to score more than 12 points in the simulations, with Darius Acuff Jr. (12.4 ppg) projected to lead all scorers.

Arkansas gave up an average of 71.4 points per game last season, while Michigan State ranked 34th nationally in that category, giving up 67.1.

