Teams battling for positioning in the upcoming SEC and NCAA Tournaments meet on Saturday as the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8) travel to take on the Missouri Tigers (20-10). Arkansas is tied with Alabama for second in the SEC at 12-5, while Mizzou is tied with Vanderbilt and Texas A&M for fifth at 10-7. The latest CBS Sports bracketology has Arkansas as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Missouri is a No. 11 seed. Arkansas leading scorer Darius Acuff Jr. (ankle) is out.

Tipoff from Mizzou Arena is at noon ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Missouri odds, while the over/under is 159.5. Before making any Missouri vs. Arkansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Missouri vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arkansas vs. Missouri:

Arkansas vs. Missouri spread: Missouri -2.5 Arkansas vs. Missouri over/under: 159.5 points Arkansas vs. Missouri money line: Missouri -135, Arkansas +114 Arkansas vs. Missouri picks: See picks at SportsLine Arkansas vs. Missouri streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top Arkansas vs. Missouri predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (159.5 points). John Calipari's offense is rolling right now as the Razorbacks have cleared the total in five straight games. Arkansas averages 90.3 point per game on the season and shoots 50.3% from the field.

These teams met on Feb. 21 and Arkansas won 94-86, easily clearing the 159.5 total in that matchup. This time around, the model is projecting 165 points as the Over hits in 60% of simulations.

How to make Missouri vs. Arkansas picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Missouri, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.