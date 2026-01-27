John Calipari's No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks travel to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in SEC action on Tuesday evening. Arkansas is 15-5 and tied for second in the SEC with a 5-2 conference record. Oklahoma is 11-9 overall and tied for last in the SEC at 1-6 in conference play. The Razorbacks are 13-7 against the spread, while the Sooners are 7-13 ATS.

Tipoff from the Lloyd Noble Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. The latest Oklahoma vs. Arkansas odds list the Razorbacks as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 166.5. Before making any Arkansas vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 12 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Arkansas vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Oklahoma vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma spread: Arkansas -2.5 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma over/under: 166.5 points Arkansas vs. Oklahoma money line: Arkansas -157, Oklahoma +130 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma picks: See picks at SportsLine Arkansas vs. Oklahoma streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Oklahoma vs. Arkansas picks

After 10,000 simulations of Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (166.5 points). Arkansas has seen three of its past five games go Under the total as the Razorbacks have had some strong defensive performances in that span, including holding Vanderbilt to 68 points. Five of eight road games for Arkansas have also gone Under this season.

SportsLine's model is projecting 164 combined points as the Under hits 55% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.