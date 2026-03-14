A spot in the SEC title game is on the line Saturday as the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 SEC Tournament semifinals. Arkansas is the No. 3 seed and it advanced by beating Oklahoma in the quarterfinals. Ole Miss has been the surprise team in this bracket, advancing through three rounds as the No. 15 seed as the Rebels look to steal an NCAA Tournament bid as an unlikely automatic qualifier.

Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under is 157.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arkansas vs. Ole Miss:

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss spread: Arkansas -8.5 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss over/under: 157.5 points Arkansas vs. Ole Miss money line: Arkansas -408, Ole Miss +315 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss picks: See picks at SportsLine Arkansas vs. Ole Miss streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Arkansas vs. Ole Miss predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (157.5 points). Arkansas has the third-best scoring offense in the nation with 90 points per game, though the Razorbacks are 329th in scoring defense. That's a recipe to create a high-scoring game, which is what the model is projecting in this spot.

These teams have also trended to the Over this season with 56% of Arkansas games clearing the total and 55% of Ole Miss contests doing the same. The teams are projected to combine for 162 points as the Over hits nearly 60% of the time.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Ole Miss, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.