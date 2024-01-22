Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 8-9, Arkansas Pine Bluff 7-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 22nd at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with Arkansas Pine Bluff going off at just a one-point favorite.

The matchup between Arkansas Pine Bluff and Florida A&M on Saturday hardly resembled the 67-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Golden Lions sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 99-97 victory over the Rattlers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.8% better than the opposition, a fact Bethune-Cook. proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Delta Devils with points to spare, taking the game 80-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bethune-Cook.

The Golden Lions' win bumped their record up to 7-10. As for the Wildcats, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Bethune-Cook., though, as they've only made 28.1% of their threes per game this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Bethune-Cook. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff beat Bethune-Cook. 77-71 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Arkansas Pine Bluff repeat their success, or does Bethune-Cook. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas Pine Bluff is a slight 1-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Lions as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won both of the games they've played against Bethune-Cook. in the last 2 years.