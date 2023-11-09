Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-1, Arkansas Pine Bluff 0-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

Champ. Christ. is 0-3 against Arkansas Pine Bluff since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Champ. Christ. Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Champ. Christ. had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against the Skyhawks on Monday, falling 104-76. Champ. Christ. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-28.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a painful 101-79 defeat at the hands of the Tigers. Arkansas Pine Bluff found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 15.9% worse than the opposition.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kylen Milton, who earned 34 points, and Joe French who earned 30 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Less helpful for Arkansas Pine Bluff was Rashad Williams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Both these teams took a loss in their season openers, leaving them with identical 0-1 records.

Champ. Christ. took a serious blow against Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 87-55. Can Champ. Christ. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won all of the games they've played against Champ. Christ. in the last 5 years.