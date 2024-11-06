Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-1, Arkansas Pine Bluff 0-1

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 4-0 against Champ. Christ. since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Champ. Christ. Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They were dealt a punishing 109-54 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati on Monday. The Golden Lions have struggled against the Bearcats recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Arkansas Pine Bluff struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Cincinnati racked up 27.

Meanwhile, Champ. Christ.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against UL Monroe, falling 111-61. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 57-25.

Everything came up roses for Arkansas Pine Bluff against Champ. Christ. when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 116-73 win. In that contest, Arkansas Pine Bluff amassed a halftime lead of 54-32, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won all of the games they've played against Champ. Christ. in the last 6 years.