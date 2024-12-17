Who's Playing

Ecclesia Royals @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Ecclesia 0-2, Arkansas Pine Bluff 2-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has gone 4-0 against Ecclesia recently and they'll look to pad the win column further on Tuesday. The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions will be home for the holidays to greet the Ecclesia Royals at 1:00 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is headed into Tuesday's matchup after beating the impressive 159.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Texas. It's going to take some time for Arkansas Pine Bluff to recover from the 121-57 bruising that Texas dished out on Sunday. The Golden Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-26.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Arkansas Pine Bluff struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Ecclesia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 131-42 defeat at the hands of Southern U.

Arkansas Pine Bluff dropped their record down to 2-10 with the loss, which was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Ecclesia, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for Arkansas Pine Bluff against Ecclesia in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 125-75 victory. Does Arkansas Pine Bluff have another victory up their sleeve, or will Ecclesia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won all of the games they've played against Ecclesia in the last 8 years.