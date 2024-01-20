Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-12, Arkansas Pine Bluff 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Arkansas Pine Bluff will be strutting in after a win while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff proved on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers and snuck past 70-67.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 65-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida A&M in their matchups with Grambling: they've now lost three in a row.

The Golden Lions' victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-10. As for the Rattlers, their loss dropped their record down to 2-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Arkansas Pine Bluff have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Florida A&M, though, as they've been averaging only 6 threes per game. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Florida A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida A&M in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 67-54. Does Arkansas Pine Bluff have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff and Florida A&M both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

  • Jan 14, 2023 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 67 vs. Florida A&M 54
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Florida A&M 71 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 66