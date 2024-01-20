Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-12, Arkansas Pine Bluff 6-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Arkansas Pine Bluff will be strutting in after a win while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff proved on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers and snuck past 70-67.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 65-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida A&M in their matchups with Grambling: they've now lost three in a row.

The Golden Lions' victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-10. As for the Rattlers, their loss dropped their record down to 2-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Arkansas Pine Bluff have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Florida A&M, though, as they've been averaging only 6 threes per game. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Florida A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida A&M in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 67-54. Does Arkansas Pine Bluff have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff and Florida A&M both have 1 win in their last 2 games.