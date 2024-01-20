Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-12, Arkansas Pine Bluff 6-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Arkansas Pine Bluff will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff proved on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Tigers 70-67.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 65-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. Florida A&M has struggled against Grambling recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Golden Lions' victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-10. As for the Rattlers, their loss dropped their record down to 2-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Arkansas Pine Bluff have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Florida A&M, though, as they've been averaging only 6 threes per game. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Florida A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff beat Florida A&M 67-54 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does Arkansas Pine Bluff have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas Pine Bluff is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff and Florida A&M both have 1 win in their last 2 games.