Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Grambling State 5-14, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Grambling State Tigers and the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Grambling State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 129.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 65-54 victory over Miss Valley State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 83-67 to Southern U.

Grambling State's win ended an 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-14. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-16.

Grambling State ended up a good deal behind Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, losing 86-70. Can Grambling State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grambling State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.