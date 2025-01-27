Who's Playing
Grambling State Tigers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions
Current Records: Grambling State 5-14, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-16
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Grambling State Tigers and the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Grambling State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 129.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 65-54 victory over Miss Valley State on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 83-67 to Southern U.
Grambling State's win ended an 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-14. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-16.
Grambling State ended up a good deal behind Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, losing 86-70. Can Grambling State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Grambling State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
- Jan 29, 2024 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 86 vs. Grambling State 70
- Jan 23, 2023 - Grambling State 77 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 70
- Jan 24, 2022 - Grambling State 76 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 65
- Jan 30, 2021 - Grambling State 74 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 71
- Feb 29, 2020 - Grambling State 60 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 46
- Feb 01, 2020 - Grambling State 49 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 47
- Mar 12, 2019 - Grambling State 59 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 70 vs. Grambling State 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - Grambling State 79 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 55
- Feb 24, 2018 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 75 vs. Grambling State 66