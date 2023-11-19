Halftime Report

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as Incarnate Word and Arkansas Pine Bluff have already combined for 181 points. After two quarters Incarnate Word's offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Arkansas Pine Bluff 100-81.

If Incarnate Word keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-2 in no time. On the other hand, Arkansas Pine Bluff will have to make due with a 3-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

1st Quarter Report

Incarnate Word needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 50-41 lead against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Incarnate Word have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for they.

Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Incarnate Word 1-2, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Incarnate Word proved on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 104-63 victory over the Mountaineers at home. With that win, Incarnate Word brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff waltzed into Monday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They skirted past the Bears 85-83. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Their wins bumped the Cardinals to 1-2 and the Golden Lions to 3-1.

Incarnate Word is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Incarnate Word hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas Pine Bluff struggles in that department as they've been even better at 98 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Arkansas Pine Bluff is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.