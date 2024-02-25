Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Arkansas Pine Bluff looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Prairie View 38-27.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Prairie View 10-16, Arkansas Pine Bluff 11-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 1-9 against the Panthers since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, the Golden Lions couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 75-67. Arkansas Pine Bluff has struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as their match on Monday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Prairie View last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-74 to the Tigers. Prairie View has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Golden Lions have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 10-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've only made 31.3% of their threes this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff and the Panthers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup on February 5th, but the Golden Lions came up empty-handed after a 75-74 loss. Will Arkansas Pine Bluff have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Arkansas Pine Bluff is a slight 2-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.