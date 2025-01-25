Who's Playing
Southern U. Jaguars @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions
Current Records: Southern U. 10-8, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
Southern U. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.
Southern U. will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Grambling State, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Southern U. walked away with a 67-60 victory over Grambling State on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 73-64 to Bethune-Cook.
Southern U. pushed their record up to 10-8 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-15.
Looking forward, Southern U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).
Southern U. beat Arkansas Pine Bluff 80-66 in their previous meeting back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern U. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Southern U. is a big 13.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 14-point favorite.
The over/under is 153 points.
Series History
Southern U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Southern U. 80 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 66
- Jan 21, 2023 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 62 vs. Southern U. 55
- Jan 22, 2022 - Southern U. 99 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 51
- Feb 13, 2021 - Southern U. 73 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Southern U. 88 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 53
- Feb 15, 2020 - Southern U. 73 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 49
- Jan 18, 2020 - Southern U. 75 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 61 vs. Southern U. 45
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southern U. 69 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 67
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 71 vs. Southern U. 65