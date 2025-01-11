Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Texas So. 4-11, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arkansas Pine Bluff is heading back home. They and the Texas So. Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Golden Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 162.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Alabama State. Arkansas Pine Bluff fell just short of Alabama State by a score of 93-91 on Monday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Texas So. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They walked away with a 71-66 victory over Grambling State. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's defeat was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-12. As for Texas So., their win bumped their record up to 4-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Texas So., though, as they've only made 41.6% of their field goals this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, Texas So. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Texas So. when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 77-70. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.