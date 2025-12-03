The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions look to snap their eight-game losing streak to start the season when they take on the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Wednesday for the Education Day game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is coming off a 111-84 loss at Miami (Ohio) on Sunday, while UIC dropped an 88-74 decision at Robert Morris on Nov. 26. The Golden Lions (0-8), who have not had a home game yet, have lost by double digits in all but one game this season. The Flames (4-3), who have lost two of three, are 2-0 on their home court.

Tipoff from Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago is set for noon ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. UIC is an 18.5-point favorite in the latest Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. UIC odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 162.5. Before making any UIC vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Illinois-Chicago 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UIC vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. UIC spread: UIC -18.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. UIC over/under: 162.5 points Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. UIC money line: Arkansas-Pine Bluff +1280, UIC -3448 Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. UIC picks: See picks at SportsLine Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. UIC streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. UIC picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (162.5 points). The under has hit in six of the Golden Lions' last 10 games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, while Illinois-Chicago is 3-6 ATS in their last nine.

The model projects Arkansas-Pine Bluff to have three players register double-digit scoring, led by Jaquan Scott's projected 13.3 points. The Flames, meanwhile, are projected to have five players who score 10 or more points, led by Andy Johnson with 16.8 points. The model projects a combined total of 155 points as the Under clears in over 70% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. UIC, and which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Illinois-Chicago vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff spread to back, all from the advanced model was profitable on top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.