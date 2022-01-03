Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-9; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2-11

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions haven't won a matchup against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since Feb. 11 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where the Bulldogs won 56-55, we could be in for a big score.

The Golden Lions were fully in charge last week, breezing past the Ecclesia Royals 97-56 at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Alabama A&M as they fell 66-63 to the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's victory brought them up to 2-11 while Alabama A&M's loss pulled them down to 1-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.30% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 35.10% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M both have six wins in their last 12 games.