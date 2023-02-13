Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-15; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-15

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions haven't won a game against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since Feb. 11 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Golden Lions and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the Alabama State Hornets.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Alabama A&M and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils clashed this past Saturday, but Alabama A&M ultimately edged out the opposition 70-68.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Golden Lions and the Bulldogs now sit at an identical 10-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 356th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alabama A&M ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.6 on average. Maybe that strength will give Alabama A&M the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Lions are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alabama A&M have won nine out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.