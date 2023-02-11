Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Alabama State 7-17; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are heading back home. The Golden Lions and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Alabama State should still be riding high after a win, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for Arkansas-Pine Bluff as they fell 88-84 to the Jackson State Tigers on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Alabama State proved too difficult a challenge. Alabama State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jaguars, winning 73-66.
The Golden Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff is now 10-14 while the Hornets sit at 7-17. Alabama State is 3-3 after wins this year, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 6-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Lions are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arkansas-Pine Bluff have won ten out of their last 15 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Alabama State 80 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66
- Feb 12, 2022 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75 vs. Alabama State 70
- Jan 05, 2022 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70 vs. Alabama State 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Alabama State 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 91 vs. Alabama State 82
- Feb 10, 2020 - Alabama State 57 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49
- Jan 13, 2020 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61 vs. Alabama State 56
- Feb 09, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75 vs. Alabama State 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 vs. Alabama State 71
- Feb 05, 2018 - Alabama State 65 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59
- Jan 08, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 94 vs. Alabama State 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Alabama State 77 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 08, 2016 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75 vs. Alabama State 70
- Jan 11, 2016 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59 vs. Alabama State 55