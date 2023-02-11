Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Alabama State 7-17; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are heading back home. The Golden Lions and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Alabama State should still be riding high after a win, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Arkansas-Pine Bluff as they fell 88-84 to the Jackson State Tigers on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Alabama State proved too difficult a challenge. Alabama State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jaguars, winning 73-66.

The Golden Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is now 10-14 while the Hornets sit at 7-17. Alabama State is 3-3 after wins this year, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 6-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Lions are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas-Pine Bluff have won ten out of their last 15 games against Alabama State.