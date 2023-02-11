Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Alabama State 7-17; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-14
What to Know
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Alabama State will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 88-84 to the Jackson State Tigers.
Meanwhile, the Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Alabama State proved too difficult a challenge. Alabama State beat the Jaguars 73-66.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff is now 10-14 while the Hornets sit at 7-17. Alabama State is 3-3 after wins this season, and the Golden Lions are 6-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arkansas-Pine Bluff have won ten out of their last 15 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Alabama State 80 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66
- Feb 12, 2022 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75 vs. Alabama State 70
- Jan 05, 2022 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70 vs. Alabama State 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Alabama State 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 91 vs. Alabama State 82
- Feb 10, 2020 - Alabama State 57 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49
- Jan 13, 2020 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61 vs. Alabama State 56
- Feb 09, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75 vs. Alabama State 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 vs. Alabama State 71
- Feb 05, 2018 - Alabama State 65 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59
- Jan 08, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 94 vs. Alabama State 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Alabama State 77 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 08, 2016 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75 vs. Alabama State 70
- Jan 11, 2016 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59 vs. Alabama State 55