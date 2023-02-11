Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Alabama State 7-17; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-14

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Alabama State will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 88-84 to the Jackson State Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Alabama State proved too difficult a challenge. Alabama State beat the Jaguars 73-66.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is now 10-14 while the Hornets sit at 7-17. Alabama State is 3-3 after wins this season, and the Golden Lions are 6-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas-Pine Bluff have won ten out of their last 15 games against Alabama State.