Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Jackson St. odds: 2020 college basketball picks, March 2 predictions from proven model

The Jackson State Tigers and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are set to square off in a SWAC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at the Williams Center. Jackson State is 11-17 overall and 7-3 at home, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 4-24 overall and 2-17 on the road. Jackson State won the previous meeting this season, earning a 49-45 victory even though Arkansas-Pine Bluff covered as a 6.5-point underdog. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 12-14-1 against the spread this season, while Jackson State is 10-13-3 against the number in 2019-20. The Tigers are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff odds, while the over-under is set at 119.5. Before entering any Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Jackson State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff spread: Jackson State -11.5

Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff over-under: 119.5 points

Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff money line: Jackson State -695, Arkansas-Pine Bluff +511

What you need to know about Jackson State

Jackson State had enough points to win and then some against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday, taking its matchup 87-70. Tristan Jarrett came off the bench to score 27 points and grab nine rebounds, while Jayveous McKinnis added 11 points and 20 rebounds.

Jarrett leads the Tigers in scoring at 17.5 points per game, while Roland Griffin adds 15.0 points per contest. Jackson State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 March games, and the total has gone under in 10 of the Tigers' last 15 outings.

What you need to know about Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is coming off a 60-46 loss to Grambling on Saturday. Markedric Bell was the only Golden Lion in double figures with 26 points. Shaun Doss leads the Golden Lions in scoring at 12.3 points per game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost 12 of its last 13 games, and is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games in March.

How to make Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Jackson State picks

