Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-20; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9-12

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Delta Devils might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The matchup between Mississippi Valley State and the Southern Jaguars on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Mississippi Valley State falling 84-70 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff entered their contest against the Grambling Tigers on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Golden Lions took a 77-70 hit to the loss column.

Mississippi Valley State is now 2-20 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 9-12. Mississippi Valley State is 2-17 after losses this season, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas-Pine Bluff have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Mississippi Valley State.