Who's Playing
Mississippi Valley State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-20; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9-12
What to Know
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Delta Devils might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The matchup between Mississippi Valley State and the Southern Jaguars on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Mississippi Valley State falling 84-70 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff entered their contest against the Grambling Tigers on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Golden Lions took a 77-70 hit to the loss column.
Mississippi Valley State is now 2-20 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 9-12. Mississippi Valley State is 2-17 after losses this season, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Arkansas-Pine Bluff have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Mississippi Valley State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 93 vs. Mississippi Valley State 79
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74 vs. Mississippi Valley State 68
- Mar 05, 2021 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 52
- Mar 07, 2020 - Mississippi Valley State 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80 vs. Mississippi Valley State 76
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 91 vs. Mississippi Valley State 57
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64 vs. Mississippi Valley State 52
- Mar 06, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77 vs. Mississippi Valley State 73
- Mar 03, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 94 vs. Mississippi Valley State 57
- Jan 01, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
- Mar 04, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 88 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77
- Jan 02, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 105 vs. Mississippi Valley State 91
- Mar 05, 2016 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
- Jan 04, 2016 - Mississippi Valley State 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 60