Who's Playing

Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Southern 9-9; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-11

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Jaguars and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 16 of 2019. The Golden Lions and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 77-71 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Grambling Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, winning 81-73.

The Golden Lions are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is now 8-11 while the Jaguars sit at 9-9. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 3-4 after wins this season, Southern 5-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern have won ten out of their last 14 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.