Who's Playing
Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Southern 9-9; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-11
What to Know
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Jaguars and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 16 of 2019. The Golden Lions and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 77-71 on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Grambling Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, winning 81-73.
The Golden Lions are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff is now 8-11 while the Jaguars sit at 9-9. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 3-4 after wins this season, Southern 5-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Southern have won ten out of their last 14 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Southern 99 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51
- Feb 13, 2021 - Southern 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Southern 88 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53
- Feb 15, 2020 - Southern 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49
- Jan 18, 2020 - Southern 75 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61 vs. Southern 45
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southern 69 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71 vs. Southern 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - Southern 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62
- Jan 13, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78 vs. Southern 76
- Feb 11, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 68 vs. Southern 61
- Jan 14, 2017 - Southern 76 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75
- Feb 13, 2016 - Southern 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58
- Jan 16, 2016 - Southern 69 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55