Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Texas Southern 4-11; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-11
What to Know
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Texas Southern Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2020. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Golden Lions are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended up a good deal behind the Alabama State Hornets when they played on Wednesday, losing 80-66.
Meanwhile, Texas Southern received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 85-72 to the Grambling Tigers.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Texas Southerns have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Southern have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Texas Southern 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 68
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas Southern 90 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71
- Feb 25, 2021 - Texas Southern 79 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65
- Jan 23, 2021 - Texas Southern 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57
- Feb 24, 2020 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Jan 27, 2020 - Texas Southern 68 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90 vs. Texas Southern 86
- Mar 10, 2018 - Texas Southern 84 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69
- Feb 19, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62 vs. Texas Southern 61
- Jan 22, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40
- Jan 21, 2017 - Texas Southern 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63
- Feb 22, 2016 - Texas Southern 54 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
- Jan 25, 2016 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49