Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Texas Southern 4-11; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-11

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Texas Southern Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2020. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Golden Lions are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended up a good deal behind the Alabama State Hornets when they played on Wednesday, losing 80-66.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 85-72 to the Grambling Tigers.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Texas Southerns have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History

Texas Southern have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

