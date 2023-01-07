Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Texas Southern 4-11; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-11
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Southern and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Texas Southern won both of their matches against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last season (90-71 and 70-68) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
On Wednesday, Texas Southern lost to the Grambling Tigers at home by a decisive 85-72 margin.
Meanwhile, the game between the Golden Lions and the Alabama State Hornets on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Arkansas-Pine Bluff falling 80-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Texas Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 32nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas Southern have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Texas Southern 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 68
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas Southern 90 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71
- Feb 25, 2021 - Texas Southern 79 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65
- Jan 23, 2021 - Texas Southern 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57
- Feb 24, 2020 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Jan 27, 2020 - Texas Southern 68 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90 vs. Texas Southern 86
- Mar 10, 2018 - Texas Southern 84 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69
- Feb 19, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62 vs. Texas Southern 61
- Jan 22, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40
- Jan 21, 2017 - Texas Southern 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63
- Feb 22, 2016 - Texas Southern 54 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
- Jan 25, 2016 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49