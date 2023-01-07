Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Texas Southern 4-11; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-11

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Southern and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Texas Southern won both of their matches against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last season (90-71 and 70-68) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

On Wednesday, Texas Southern lost to the Grambling Tigers at home by a decisive 85-72 margin.

Meanwhile, the game between the Golden Lions and the Alabama State Hornets on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Arkansas-Pine Bluff falling 80-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Texas Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 32nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas Southern have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.