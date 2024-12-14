Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 2-7, Arkansas 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas. They will square off against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena. The Bears are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Razorbacks will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Arkansas' offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Michigan on Tuesday. Arkansas narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Michigan 89-87.

Arkansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Boogie Fland, who earned 20 points plus seven assists and two steals. Fland had some trouble finding his footing against UTSA on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Trevon Brazile, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas couldn't handle Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday and fell 84-78. That's two games in a row now that the Bears have lost by exactly six points.

Even though they lost, Cent. Arkansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Arkansas' win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Cent. Arkansas, their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas just can't miss this season, having nailed 50.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Cent. Arkansas, though, as they've only made 39% of their field goals this season. Given Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, Cent. Arkansas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Arkansas against Cent. Arkansas in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, as the squad secured a 97-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas has won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 4 years.