Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Kentucky 14-4, Arkansas 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Bud Walton Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 77-51, which was the final score in the Razorbacks' tilt against the Rebels on Wednesday. Arkansas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kentucky last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 79-62 to the Gamecocks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Kentucky has scored all season.

Kentucky's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tre Mitchell, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds, and Rob Dillingham who scored 16 points.

Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as South Carolina racked up 20 assists.

The Razorbacks' defeat was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 10-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.5 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 14-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Arkansas and Kentucky are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Kentucky (currently ranked first in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 89.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas came up short against Kentucky in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 88-79. Can Arkansas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas.