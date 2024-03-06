Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: LSU 16-13, Arkansas 14-15

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Bud Walton Arena. LSU will be strutting in after a win while the Razorbacks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact LSU proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-61 win over the Commodores. The victory made it back-to-back wins for LSU.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jordan Wright, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Reed, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Arkansas and the Wildcats on Saturday hardly resembled the 63-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Razorbacks fell 111-102 to the Wildcats. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Tuesday (82), Arkansas still had to take the loss.

Arkansas might have lost, but man, Khalif Battle was a machine: he scored 34 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Battle has been hot recently, having posted 34 or more points the last three times he's played. Tramon Mark was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with four steals.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-13 record this season. As for the Razorbacks, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. LSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went LSU's way against the Razorbacks in their previous matchup back in February as the Tigers made off with a 95-74 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for LSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LSU.