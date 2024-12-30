Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Oakland 4-9, Arkansas 10-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Arkansas is headed into Monday's matchup after beating the impressive 159-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against North Carolina A&T. Arkansas took their game last Saturday with ease, bagging a 95-67 win over North Carolina A&T. The Razorbacks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season.

Arkansas' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jonas Aidoo, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Aidoo is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for six straight games. Another player making a difference was Trevon Brazile, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Arkansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Oakland fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Hawaii on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 73-70. The Golden Grizzlies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Malcolm Christie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points.

Arkansas' win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for Oakland, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their field goals this season. Given Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 18.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

