Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: South Carolina 14-3, Arkansas 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Tuesday, the Razorbacks skirted by the Aggies 78-77 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Tramon Mark with but a second left in the second quarter. The win was just what Arkansas needed coming off of a 90-68 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Mark, who scored 35 points along with five rebounds and three blocks. Those 35 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored South Carolina last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. It was the first time this season that South Carolina let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, South Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Meechie Johnson, who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Razorbacks' win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for the Gamecocks, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 14-3.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Currently 12-5 against the spread, South Carolina has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Arkansas is only 6-11 ATS.

Odds

Arkansas is a 3.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 9 games against South Carolina.