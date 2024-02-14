Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Tennessee 17-6, Arkansas 12-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena. Tennessee took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Arkansas, who comes in off a win.

Arkansas was handed a 21-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Razorbacks had just enough and edged the Bulldogs out 78-75. The win was just what Arkansas needed coming off of a 95-74 defeat in their prior contest.

Arkansas' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was El Ellis, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Ellis didn't help Arkansas' cause all that much against the Wildcats back in January but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Makhi Mitchell, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tennessee last Saturday, but the final result did not. The matchup between them and the Aggies wasn't particularly close, with the Volunteers falling 85-69.

Despite their loss, Tennessee saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dalton Knecht, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Zakai Zeigler, who scored 15 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Razorbacks now have a winning record of 12-11. As for the Volunteers, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas ended up a good deal behind the Volunteers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 75-57. Will Arkansas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Tennessee is a big 8.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas.