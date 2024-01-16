Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Texas A&M 10-6, Arkansas 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

We saw a pretty high 165-over/under line set for Arkansas' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. Their painful 90-68 loss to the Gators on Saturday might stick with them for a while.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Layden Blocker, who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jeremiah Davenport was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 97-92. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Texas A&M considering their 55-point performance the matchup before.

Texas A&M's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tyrece Radford, who scored 28 points along with nine rebounds, and Wade Taylor IV, who scored 31 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Andersson Garcia, who scored five points along with eight rebounds and five steals.

The Razorbacks bumped their record down to 9-7 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 10-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arkansas came up short against Texas A&M in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 67-61. Will Arkansas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Texas A&M is a 3-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas.