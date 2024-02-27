Who's Playing
Vanderbilt Commodores @ Arkansas Razorbacks
Current Records: Vanderbilt 7-20, Arkansas 14-13
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-64 to the Gators.
Meanwhile, the Razorbacks strolled past the Tigers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 88-73. The win made it back-to-back wins for Arkansas.
Khalif Battle was nothing short of spectacular: he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Makhi Mitchell, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.
The Commodores have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-20 record this season. As for the Razorbacks, they now have a winning record of 14-13.
Vanderbilt will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog. This contest will be their 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-7-1 against the spread).
Vanderbilt beat the Razorbacks 97-84 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vanderbilt since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Arkansas is a big 10.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Razorbacks, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
Arkansas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Vanderbilt 97 vs. Arkansas 84
- Jan 04, 2022 - Vanderbilt 75 vs. Arkansas 74
- Jan 23, 2021 - Arkansas 92 vs. Vanderbilt 71
- Mar 11, 2020 - Arkansas 86 vs. Vanderbilt 73
- Jan 15, 2020 - Arkansas 75 vs. Vanderbilt 55
- Mar 06, 2019 - Arkansas 84 vs. Vanderbilt 48
- Feb 05, 2019 - Arkansas 69 vs. Vanderbilt 66
- Feb 10, 2018 - Arkansas 72 vs. Vanderbilt 54
- Mar 11, 2017 - Arkansas 76 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Feb 07, 2017 - Vanderbilt 72 vs. Arkansas 59