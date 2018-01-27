Arkansas signs coach Mike Anderson to contract extension through 2021-22
Anderson has a 142-80 overall record coaching the Razorbacks
Arkansas has signed coach Mike Anderson to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2021-2022 season.
Anderson, who is in his seventh season at the helm of the Razorbacks program, boasts a 142-80 overall record. He originally signed a seven-year contract which was extended in 2015 through 2019-2020; his new extension is for $2.55 million annually.
During his time at Arkansas, Anderson has led the Razorbacks twice to the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons. They're likely to go dancing again this season, and are a projected No. 9 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracketology.
Anderson previously served as coach at Missouri and UAB; he also has deep ties to Arkansas, previously serving as an assistant coach on Nolan Richardson's staff for 17 seasons.
