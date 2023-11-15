Who's Playing
Alcorn State Braves @ Arkansas State Red Wolves
Current Records: Alcorn State 1-1, Arkansas State 0-2
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.69
What to Know
The Alcorn State Braves will head out on the road to face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at First National Bank Arena. Arkansas State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Alcorn State, who comes in off a win.
Last Wednesday, the Braves beat the Gold Rush 70-62. The victory was just what Alcorn State needed coming off of a 93-59 loss in their prior game.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State and Bowling Green couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Red Wolves took a 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Falcons on Saturday. Arkansas State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The victory got the Braves back to even at 1-1. As for the Red Wolves, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.
Alcorn State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.
The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Alcorn State considering the team was a sub-par 7-9 as the underdog last season. Braves fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $1,434.41. On the other hand, Arkansas State will play as the favorite, and the team was 6-3 as such last season.
Odds
Arkansas State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Wolves, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 154.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Injury Report for Arkansas State
- LaQuill Hardnett: Out (Ankle)