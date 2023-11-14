Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-1, Arkansas State 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves will head out on the road to face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at First National Bank Arena. Arkansas State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Alcorn State, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, the Braves beat the Gold Rush 70-62. The victory was just what Alcorn State needed coming off of a 93-59 loss in their prior game.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State and Bowling Green couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Red Wolves took a 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Falcons on Saturday. Arkansas State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The victory got the Braves back to even at 1-1. As for the Red Wolves, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.