Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-12, Arkansas State 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas State has been on the road for three straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at First National Bank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Red Wolves were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 91-90 to the Panthers. Even though they lost, Arkansas State's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.5 points per game (they're now ranked 174th in scoring overall).

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern had to suffer through a 13-game losing streak dating back to last season, but that streak is no more. They put the hurt on the Golden Eagles with a sharp 88-67 victory on Saturday. That 21 points margin sets a new team best for Georgia Southern this season.

The Red Wolves' defeat dropped their record down to 4-9. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 1-12.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Arkansas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Arkansas State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread vs Georgia Southern over their last five matchups.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.