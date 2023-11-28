Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Jackson State 1-6, Arkansas State 2-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 28th at First National Bank Arena. Jackson State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up eight turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Jackson State found out the hard way. They took a 88-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hoyas.

Despite their defeat, Jackson State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zeke Cook, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jordan O'Neal, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves strolled past the Vaqueros with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 75-58.

The Tigers' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-6. As for the Red Wolves, their win bumped their record up to 2-4.

While only Arkansas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Tuesday, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be Jackson State's eighth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 8-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.