Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: James Madison 20-3, Arkansas State 10-13

How To Watch

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at First National Bank Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact James Madison proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 78-63 victory over the Monarchs.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves didn't have too much trouble with the Warhawks at home on Saturday as they won 95-80. The win made it back-to-back wins for Arkansas State.

The Dukes pushed their record up to 20-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Red Wolves, their victory bumped their record up to 10-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. James Madison hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.6 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 12-7 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

James Madison is a 4.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.