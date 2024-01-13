Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Louisiana 8-8, Arkansas State 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will stay at home for another game and welcome the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 13th at First National Bank Arena. Arkansas State knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Louisiana likes a good challenge.

Even though Arkansas State has not done well against Texas State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Red Wolves skirted past the Bobcats 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns came up short against the Trojans on Wednesday and fell 79-73.

The Red Wolves' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Arkansas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Arkansas State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Arkansas State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.